The sales from Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 they have almost reached i 9 million copies: also in this case the news comes from an insider, who nevertheless seems to have reported it from an official message then deleted.

Not even the time to rejoice in the success of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, with its 4.5 million copies sold and here it is CyberConnect2 has landed another bang, confirming his talent for making high-quality tie-ins for anime fans.

It is not known whether or not the sales of the Road to Boruto expansion are included in the almost 9 million copies, but these are extraordinary numbers in any case.

Naruto it also represents a historical brand for Hiroshi Matsuyama’s team: together with .hack, Masashi Kishimoto’s work was the first that the studio translated into video games in 2003 with Naruto: Ultimate Ninja.

Over the years the transposition work has become more and more accurate and the games of the Ultimate Ninja Storm series can boast to date cinematic sequences even more spectacular than the anime itself.