Yes ok Sakura Haruno He is one of the most controversial characters in Naruto Y naruto shippudenhas a large fan base who remember her fondly, which some express with fan art And till cosplay.

The fact is that this companion of Naruto Uzumaki Y Sasuke Uchiha is perhaps one of the characters that differ most in terms of adaptation. That is, there are notable differences between the original manga version and the anime.

At least that is what has been pointed out more than once by those who read the work of Masashi Kishimoto. It seems clear that Studio Pierrotto make things more ‘fun’, he decided to add dialogue and something else to sakura.

Or in that case, it made adjustments that caused some to end up hating it. Despite the above, she is one of the characters with the most followers in the series. Especially since she managed to stay with Sasuke.

She had always had him in her sights… but there were those who wanted to see her with Naruto. That’s another reason why some people don’t like her but this young kunoichi or woman ninja I had no interest in him.

Others criticize her fighting skills but in the end she proved to be very capable, especially in naruto shippuden. It’s why sakura has its fans and this cosplay that we bring you is a sample of that.

Sakura ‘bunny’, a different style thanks to cosplay

Here it should be noted that this cosplay of Sakura Haruno based on naruto shippuden that we share with you, which is a contribution of girlfriend (@novitalegend), shows it in a different way.

is with a bunny suit or bunny suit. It does not appear like this in the manga or anime, so it cannot be said of fidelity. But it retains some elements of this character’s appearance. Among them her shoulder-length pink hair.

Likewise, the characteristic mark appears on his forehead. Is cosplayer he also did another more faithful interpretation of this character before. You can see her in the other photo that we share with you, where she appears with a colleague as Tsunade Senju.

Returning to the subject of sakura ‘bunny’ is another way to see this kunoichiwhich is still present in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations With Sasuke and other characters.

