Hinata Hyuga is one of the most popular characters in the series today. naruto shippudento the extent that we see it reflected in a multitude of products as well as expressions such as fan art and cosplay.

However, when the story began, not many imagined that it would end up next to Naruto Uzumaki. There was no shortage of those who thought that his insistence on Sakura Haruno at some point would yield the expected results.

That was a big mistake! Especially since from the beginning Sakura never saw Naruto that way and she only had eyes for Sasuke Uchiha. But while the young Uzumaki wasted his time, she couldn’t realize that Hinata only had eyes for him.

The admiration that the young member of the Hyuga clan felt for this boy grew little by little. Especially after Naruto came to care for her and take her into account.

So as time passed Hinata Hyuga’s feelings for Naruto Uzumaki grew to become love, which she confessed to until naruto shippuden.

Currently both are happily married and have two children, Boruto and Himawari. But many things had to happen to get to that and it is something worth knowing. For this and more, Hinata is a very popular choice for cosplay.

Hinata gets a new cosplay in the style of Naruto Shippuden

This time we share a cosplay of Hinata Hyuga in her version of naruto shippuden. This is a contribution from cosplayer Yelihina (@yelihi__moon).

This interpretation maintains the main characteristics of this young kunoichi such as her eyes with white pupils with a slight violet hue.

All thanks to the use of the correct pupils. She could not miss her long dark blue hair with bangs on her forehead.

As for the outfit that this cosplayer wears, it is similar to the one seen in the manga and anime; she understands that kind of long-sleeved sweatshirt that Hinata wears that is lavender and white.

But in one of the photos we see more clearly the black mesh blouse that she wears under this garment. Nor is the bandana with the Konoha emblem on the neck missing as well as the dark blue pants. It is a very acceptable interpretation.

In addition to naruto shippuden we have more anime information at EarthGamer.