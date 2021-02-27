Although there are many fans of the original series of Naruto, its sequel, Naruto shippuden, it also has quite a few.

While in the first we saw the young man Uzumaki and company still as children, in the continuation there was an evident time jump. So what is appreciated in this is his adolescence.

That’s why things got a lot higher, and everyone was showing off more experience. Likewise, his appearance had changes.

Hinata Hyūga changed over time

That was the case with Hinata Hyūga. The shy girl with short hair and a fleeting gaze gave her place to a young woman with long black hair.

Thanks to the example you gave Naruto Uzumaki She gained confidence in herself, and was able to open up to others. Not only did his appearance change, but his attitude as well.

In the same way he remarkably increased his fighting skills as kunoichi or woman ninja. Undoubtedly, the stage of Shippuden it was one of his best times.

Along with the physical development he had, his way of dressing changed. He got used to wearing a light purple sweatshirt with white sleeves and a hood. Under these clothes he always used to wear a mesh.

The bandana was kept on her neck with her symbol of the Hidden Leaf Village. Pants and sandals did not have much change. This outfit became quite practical for him to fight and show off his new techniques and powers.

Naruto Shippuden inspires cosplayers a lot

Several practitioners of cosplay are often inspired by the appearance of Hinata Hyūga in Naruto shippuden to make your interpretations.

That is the case of Danielle vedovelli (@danievedo_), who decided to recreate the appearance of this young woman ninja. In her case, she left the sweatshirt aside, but still her outfit is very similar to hers.

The hair is maintained, and the same can be said of the typical color of the eyes of Hinata. He respected the details well.

Unlike other cosplayers that have characterized Hinata Over time, he decided to stick with the character, and incidentally, made a pose associated with her.

From what is seen, behind him is a kind of screen or sliding door. Maybe something that this one lacked a bit cosplay is the setting. It looks too simple. At present, they can see Naruto, as well as its sequel, through Crunchyroll, where it is dubbed into Spanish.

