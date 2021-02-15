Recently, several episodes of the anime of Naruto shippuden dubbed in Latin Spanish they reached Crunchyroll. While it is not the entire series, since it is much longer, it has rekindled the interest of fans.

Many will be able to enjoy again the adolescent adventures of the young man Uzumaki and his friends. In addition to Sasuke Uchiha Y Sakura haruno, another that stands out in particular is Hinata Hyūga. She is a big fan favorite.

Hinata Hyūga enjoys wide popularity in the series

Yes OK Hinata appears from the first anime of Naruto, arguably, became more popular in the sequel to this one, Shippuden. Thanks to the example of her future husband, she was gaining confidence in herself.

This is how she decided to train a lot more, and perfect her woman techniques ninja or kunoichi. But along with the increase in his abilities came a noticeable change in his appearance. She decided to let her hair grow out.

Naruto Shippuden: These are the 5 best moments of Naruto in the anime

Likewise, he changed his outfit, using a kind of purple sweatshirt and white hooded sleeves. The traditional bandana kept her neck in Naruto shippuden.

He also retained his characteristic pants and sandals. Something that was appreciated in the manga and anime is that under this outfit he wore a kind of mesh garment. Well a cosplayer He decided to show us his idea of ​​what such clothes might look like.

A Naruto Shippuden cosplay a bit NSFW

Is about Maria Fernanda (@fegalvao_), who decided to recreate it in a way that some might judge as NSFW (Not Safe for Work).

As can be seen, he retained the hair of HinataThe same can be said for the color of your eyes. All thanks to the use of pupilents. Regarding the outfit, it is a free interpretation of this character in the series. The same cosplayer emphasizes it, saying that she ‘it looks a little different’.

It’s an interesting interpretation of Hinata Hyūga. Like other characters that appeared in Naruto shippuden, she is back in the series Boruto.

Now as the mother of the latter, as well as his daughter Himawari. He left his past behind like kunoichi and now she is more dedicated to being a housewife. But maybe he’s just waiting for his skills to be needed again. Despite the passage of time, he is still very capable.

Source.



