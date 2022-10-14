Yes ok Hinata Hyuga is from the beginning in Narutoit was until naruto shippuden which attracted more attention and it’s one of the reasons it’s popular on official merchandise as well as fan art and cosplay.

As for the articles, the figures of very different sizes and in which this kunoichi or ninja woman is available stand out. As expected, the price range of these statuettes is very varied.

But Hinata’s followers are willing to pay any price. She is a character who with determination ended up winning her heart as well as that of the young Uzumaki.

This kunoichi stands out for her shy and serene personality, as well as being very polite and kind. Hinata has a noble heart and great innocence. At the beginning of the series she stands out for a lack of self-confidence but she changes little by little.

Font: Instagram.

Especially thanks to the example of Naruto Uzumaki himself. His desire to get ahead even though everyone is against him helps Hinata to overcome. This is how she ends up becoming more tenacious and determined.

After the time skip, she gathers all her courage to declare her love for him. It is at the stage of naruto shippuden that Hinata Hyuga noticeably changes her appearance and that is reflected in the cosplay.

Font: Instagram.

Hinata Hyuga in a Naruto Shippuden cosplay

This time this Hinata Hyuga cosplay from naruto shippuden what we share is a contribution by Yelihina (@yelihi__moon). This cosplayer retains white pupil eyes with a slight violet hue.

This effect is achieved with contact lenses. The long dark blue hair with a fringe on the forehead is also present. Regarding the outfit she wears, it is similar to the one that appears in the anime and the top type sweatshirt.

Font: Instagram.

In this case it is lavender with white in addition to having long sleeves. Something that the cosplayer also wears is dark blue pants that end below the knees and the typical shoes that Hinata wears in Konoha.

She also wears the mesh blouse that can be seen thanks to the opening of the sweatshirt. To complement her cosplay, Yelihina wields a bunch of lilies. It is an extra detail which is not bad.

