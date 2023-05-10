Crunchyroll announces that starting today all season 17 of Naruto Shippuden is finally available on the streaming platform. Made up of 163 episodes subtitled in Italianthe season includes the concluding story arcs of the work of Masashi Kishimoto. The company announces that the bets that were missing on the platform are finally available, i.e. the ones that are going from 377 to 393.

Naruto Shippuden: Starting today you can watch the entire seventeenth season on Crunchyroll The entire Naruto Shippuden saga is now available on Crunchyroll! The adventures of Naruto and all the other characters in the series Naruto Shippuden are about to end, with the arrival of the last Italian subtitled episodes of the series. That’s right, today concludes the saga of our favorite ninjas who have kept us company on Crunchyroll. In fact, the last missing episodes on the platform have been added, those ranging from 377 at the 393. In the seventeenth seasonyou will discover or re-watch the ending of one of the most important series in the history of anime and manga. If you miss the series, and you certainly will, don’t forget its sequel BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS is streaming on Crunchyroll, subtitled in Italian. Exit: The seventeenth season goes from episode 337 to 500 and is already fully available on the Crunchyroll website, subtitled in Italian and will soon be available on the app as well.

Source: Crunchyroll