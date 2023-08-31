













Naruto says goodbye to summer with an original illustration









Where are Sasuke Uchiha and our favorite blond ninja in the new summer illustration? Well, the warm season is about to end but we are still refreshed with a very festive image. In it we can see Sakura, Kiba with Akamaru, Shino, Ino, Rock Lee, Neji, Chouji, Shikamaru and Tenten. In other words, the entire first generation of Konoha ninja we met.

In fact, it’s not exactly missing the most essential characters from Narutodue to Sakura bringing them to the canvas in the flirtiest way possible. We can see both ninjas drawn in the sand, as a promise and implication of their presence..

The twentieth anniversary of Naruto It is something very important for the followers of the series that, currently launched a new stage of the saga, this time announcing the installment as something completely independent of the prequel which supposes the approach in sixth hokage of Konoha.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations released its sequel, a kind of shippuden that focuses on borutothis is titled Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. And currently it has a single introductory chapter.

However, nothing would be possible without Narutowhich right now celebrates its anniversary in a spectacular way, to this is added this summer illustration while we continue to wait for the new commemorative chapters that suffered a delay.

Naruto and his twenty anniversary

the saga of Naruto celebrates its twentieth anniversary in a spectacular way. He will release the new commemorative episodes, posted this new summer illustration, and held the NaruTOP99 contest which involved a poll to define the twenty most popular ninjas.

The most voted worldwide was Namikaze Minato, which is why he received a one-shot that narrates the origins of his most important technique. In addition, the twenty most famous characters received a special illustration.

