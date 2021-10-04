Naruto Uzumaki He is one of the best known anime protagonists, in his homonymous anime we learned about his history as a ninja until he became hokage, a great authority figure. And, in its continuation in Boruto, we see his role as leader of Konoha, the village in which he grew up.

However, it seems that his life has come to a head. The legendary ninja will have to say goodbye to Kurama, a great friend.

In past chapters of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, we discovered that the Bayron Mode from Uzumaki it could end his own life. Despite this, our hero decided to use it in order to stop his current adversary, the powerful Otsutsuki.

However, this deadly technique did not take away the spirit of Naruto Uzumaki as advertised. Instead, Kurama, the nine-tailed fox, the spirit that lived within him, decided to sacrifice himself as long as his great friend can continue alive.

In an emotional moment, Kurama used the last of his energy to keep Naruto Uzumaki with life. Already other times, the nine-tailed fox had separated from the ninja as in the Great Ninja War. However, it seems that this time was the final one. The Bayron Mode took all the energy that was left to Kurama, instead of that of Uzumaki until Kill him.

What is Boruto: Naruto Next Generations about?

However, if you’ve never seen Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and you are interested in knowing more about this anime, here we tell you. Years after the Fourth Great Ninja War, Uzumaki He has fulfilled his dream of becoming the seventh Hokage as well, supervising a new generation of ninjas.

Now, Naruto Uzumaki got married with Hinata Hyuga, with whom he has two children: Boruto and Himawari. Boruto is part of the ninja team, led by Konohamaru Sarutobi, next to Sarada uchiha, the daughter of Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura Haruno, and the artificial child of Orochimaru, Mitsuki.

This is the beginning of the next generation of ninjas, in which we will see the arrival of great villains like Otsutsuki. The latter is the villain who has managed to subdue both Naruto Uzumaki and his son as a Sasuke Uchiha.

