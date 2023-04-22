













Naruto: Sarada finally got the power she sought so much

One of the most important techniques in the ninja world is the blood barrier of the almost extinct Uchiha Clan.. Sarada, the daughter of one of Naruto’s most beloved dark characters, has proven to be one of the ninjas with the most potential in history.

From this moment on we will tell you very specific information, so if you don’t want spoilers, maybe you should stop reading here.

And towards the end of the last manga chapter that we will have, we can see how his power only increases. At the moment, Sarada Uchiha awakened one of her clan’s most powerful techniques: the mangekyou sharingan.

We know that, This technique is only possible after a traumatic event experienced by the users. Itachi woke him up by destroying his entire clan and Sarada got it after realizing the danger Boruto is in.

Source: Studio Pierrot

After the disappearance of the seventh hokage, Boruto is the person who bears the alleged fact. Sarada is not directly involved, but she is concerned that the situation is escalating. After this, she contacted her father, Sasuke who will try to control the situation.

Now that we know that Sarada awakened the mangekyou sharingan, it remains to be seen if she will be able to use amaterasu. or if your technique will have new applications. Let’s remember that this type of sharingan is very particular and is closely linked to its carrier. Maybe Sarada will surprise us with a new technique.

When will the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga return?

the sleeve of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will return until August 21, 2023, in the tenth number of V Jump magazine.

