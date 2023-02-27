Naruto continues to be a myth and this is still reflected among the cosplayers, who continue to recover her characters and propose them keeping them current, as we see in the sakura cosplay from likeassassin.

The Sakura cosplay visible below takes up the character in a rather faithful way, in the typical version of the Shippuden series with a bright red dress and focusing on the more charming and romantic side of the girl.

Sakura is a character who goes through different phases in history and makes a remarkable evolution, both from a character and relational point of view and as a ninja, in her ability to alternate attack powers and medical techniques that make her an element of enormous importance for the Leaf Village. In this case, Sakura’s sensitive and feminine side is especially highlighted, which in other situations can take on rather different connotations.

The mid-height haircut is pretty close to Naruto Shippuden’s classic mid-age haircut, but the diamond mark on his forehead means he’s at least reached a certain level in his training. It is therefore difficult to find a precise time location but the Sakura represented by likeassassin seems to be a rather adult ninja.

In the photo, we see the model in various poses, engaged in an interpretation that would surely push Naruto to fulfill his famous promise, but which would hardly leave even the inscrutable Sasuke impassive.

If you are looking for other cosplays, we refer you to some of the most recent ones published on these pages, such as the cosplay of Chichi from Nadyasonika taken from Dragon Ball, the cosplay of Starlight from nic_the_pixie taken from The Boys, that of Jessie of shproton from Pokémon, that of Marin from Shirogane-sama from My Dress-Up Darling, Midnight cosplay from vkryp from My Hero Academia, Tae Takemi from Xenon_ne from Persona 5, Cynthia cosplay from chocolatcos0 from Pokémon, Lucy cosplay from shirogane_sama from from Cyberpunk 2077 and Marion’s swimsuit cosplay by yazbunnyy from Dragon Ball.