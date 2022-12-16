Naruto continues its myth also through the cosplayers, who continue to recover its characters and propose them keeping them current, as we see in this excellent sakura cosplay from diaphora_cosplaywho interprets it in a particularly apt way.

The Sakura cosplay visible below takes the character in its most form adult: diaphora_cosplay interprets the famous ninja of the Leaf Village with a somewhat combative attitude and a conscious air, thus showing her according to the trappings of the now mature ninja. Being a manga that has a strong temporal development, the difference emerges between one version and another.

Truth be told, the mid-height haircut looks closer to Naruto Shippuden’s classic mid-age haircut, but the diamond mark on his forehead means he’s at least reached a certain level in his training. For the rest, his dress is the red one, typical of the character and perfectly reproduced in this case.

In the photo, we see the model holding a kunai, another typical element of the character being in fact a basic equipment of all the manga/anime ninjas. In general, an interpretation that would surely push Naruto to fulfill his famous promise.

