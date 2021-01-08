Naruto showed us an infinity of ninja techniques, and although some were epic others were completely ridiculous, like the Naruto’s Sexy Jutsu, who also managed to learn later Konohamaru and his own Boruto.

In this Jutsu the user transforms into his ‘sexy’ version, this is how Naruto Go from being a clueless ninja to a cute curvy girl. That said, we only know these three characters to perform this technique, but in a spin-off recent of Boruto they showed us how they might look Gaara and Shinki… or something like that.

Turns out that Boruto asks Gaara How would it look with the Sexy Jutsu? but not happy with it, he added to Shinki, the son of the Sunagakure Kage, and frankly… we don’t know if it’s funny, disturbing, or a bit of both.

Naruto’s sexy jutsu on other characters

While the body of Gaara recreates the female form with sand, the Shinki it’s a bit more suggestive. Clearly Boruto He did not do it with bad intentions, but the discomfort of Gaara it’s palpable on the other side of the screen.

This happened in an official work, the manga of Boruto SD (Boruto: Saikyo Dash Generations) where all are in their ‘chibis’ or cute versions, and the adventures that live far from being epic are focused on their day to day.

It was launched in the Saikyou Jump in May 2017 and the fans liked it a lot because it showed facets that cannot be easily seen in the main story, such as the sexy jutsu of Gaara and Shinki…

We recommend you: Sexy Jutsu returned to Boruto, and this time it was vital to a mission.

What do you think of this reveal as a joke? Do you ever think Gaara would you use this technique? After all, to Naruto it worked against Kaguya. Let us know in the comments.

Remember you can read Boruto totally free in Manga Plus.

Source.



