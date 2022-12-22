The franchise of Naruto still has a lot to offer. In fact, in the jump party 2022 anime release announced for Sasuke Retsuden —the story that focuses on Sasuke and Sakura—. He also revealed the return of the manga adaptation of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations from Arc Code.

The last chapter of the manga Boruto: Naruto Next Generations it’s 76 And if you haven’t read it and don’t want spoilers, you might want to come back to this article later, because we’re going to reveal some important information.

Well, in the last installment of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations it continues with Eida and Daemon joining the hidden village of Konoha. And it seems that from this is that Sarada Uchiha got a new ability.

Eida has an amazing ability that makes people fall in love with her.. However, it seems that Sarada and Sumire are immune to it, though the reason for this is unclear.

Chapter 76 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Sarada and Sumire are aware of the situation, and upon hearing the problems that Eida is having when trying to make Kawaki fall in love, it is that Sumire communicates telepathically with Shikamaru to inform you of the situation.

Source: Studio Pierrot

Behind this, Shikamaru prepares to theorize and guide the girls in the next dangerous steps:

“If her charm doesn’t work on you, it means you might kill Eida. Understand what I say? If they find out, their lives could be in danger. Putting aside the question of what to do with Daemon, if in the future, Konoha were to determine that Eida is an enemy, the ones that would be able to take her down might be the two of you.”

Thus it was revealed that both Sarada and Sumire are immune to Eida’s charms. Although, previously only Boruto and Kawaki—due to their status as Otsutsuki vessels—repelled Eida’s ability.

how many chapters does it have Boruto: Naruto Next Generations?

Until now It only has 52 chapters that span the original manga with no filler.

However, it has a total of 269 episodes.

