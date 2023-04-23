













Do not forget that Kawaki sent Naruto and Hinata to a ‘pocket dimension’, and that he wants to kill Momoshiki Otsutsuki. But the only way to do that is to kill Boruto, and to make it easier he turned to Ada.

She used her power, which is practically omnipotent and is capable of rewriting reality itself. This is how she exchanged the lives of Boruto and Kawaki.

Now the son of the Seventh Hokage is accused of murdering him and being the recipient of Otsutsuki. But not only that, but also Kawaki is the real son of Naruto.

It is because of this that Boruto must escape from Konoha to save his life; almost all of his friends are against him.

Only Sarada is free from Ada’s influence and she is the one who convinces her father, Sasuke, to help the heir to the Uzumaki clan in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. That while this boy fights inside his mind with Momoshiki who seeks to dominate him.

The latter reveals a terrible reality to Boruto and that is that what Ada did is permanent; Not even killing her will she be able to reverse it. His inner enemy goes into detail about what happened and the fate that awaits him.

According to Momoshiki ‘Omnipotence passed. That is the unmistakable reality’and then added ‘it’s totally different from momentary trickery like Genjutsu’.

Later, he highlighted ‘as such, Ada was just the trigger. Even if you were to kill her now she would not reverse the changes that have already taken place’.

So the premise of the series has changed with the new chapter and with that the way in which things will develop from now on.

Sasuke, who was by the boy’s side at this point in the story of Boruto: Naruto Next GenerationsHe tells ‘Naruto, he didn’t have anything either. Just like the current you. And he was rejected by many people’.

Then he highlighted ‘but he ended up as Hokage proving himself through his own actions. If you are truly his son, as you say, then show us just as he did’. The fate of this boy is uncertain but he faces it with courage.

In addition to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.