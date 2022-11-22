We thought that naruto shippuden had already brought the most powerful techniques and that boruto: Naruto Next Generations It would only bring more story, however, the last issue of the manga in the series brought us a pleasant surprise, as a new super-powered jutsu was revealed.

The last chapter of the most recent arc of the manga of Narutodisplayed a divine jutsu that will undoubtedly change the course of history. The Code arc began by focusing on Otsutsuki’s plans but now androids with mysterious magical abilities appeared.

These new characteristics of the enemies, do not belong to the classification of justu seen before in Narutobut as Amado Sanzu mentions, there is an exorbitant explanation for this. The origin of this magical jutsu comes from a god level Otsutsuki who managed to invoke the techniques through shinjutsu —in other words, without performing the hand signs.

What is shinjutsu?

The last chapter of the manga focuses on Eida and Daemon who settle in Konoha, along with Boruto Uzumaki and Kawaki. For their part, Naruto and Shikamaru have a serious conversation with Amado to find out more about androids and the repercussions of their abilities.

This installment explains that the abilities that Eida and Daemon possess, were implemented using leftover DNA from an Otsutsuki —from Shibai, who successfully evolved into a divinity—, and that these skills are called shinjutsu, whose value lies in the fact that power can be obtained without performing the classic hand signs.

Thanks to them the elements can be summoned with the simple movement of a hand, this style gives the impression of performing miracles. It was also said that, ultimately ninjutsu derives from this, so the origin of Naruto’s most powerful abilities could be clarified to give us even more interesting battles.

How many chapters does Boruto: Naruto Next Generations have?

It is a manga series written by Ukyō Kodachi, illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto, and supervised by Masashi Kishimoto—the author of Naruto.

It is the sequel to naruto shippudenbut this time it focuses on the son of Naruto – the seventh hokage – on his ninja path, supported by new enemies.

Until now It has 279 episodes adapted to anime, which you can watch on Crunchyroll dubbed and subtitled.

