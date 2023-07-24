When everyone thought it had been forgotten, the creators of ‘Naruto’ They announced something unexpected. The anime is far from disappearing, so this news has made its fans very happy. The wonderful adventure of ‘Naruto’ returns renewed to celebrate its 20th anniversary with new episodes.

After several weeks that this was speculated, it was finally possible to confirm the arrival of the new chapters of the anime to celebrate its anniversary. For this, the creators have been preparing something good and it was revealed that 4 new episodes will be released. Likewise, it was possible to know a little about these chapters that they have been preparing; here we show it to you.

YOU CAN SEE: “One Piece” without filler: watch the endless anime in record time and save time

Naruto will bring this 2023 new episodes for its 20th anniversary. Photo: Espinof

When are the new episodes of ‘Naruto’ released?

Through social networks, the creators of the anime confirmed that the premiere will take place in Japan on September 3 and the premiere of the other episodes is expected to be weekly. Likewise, Studio Pierrot has detailed that ‘Naruto’ it is qualified as completely new material compared to what has been seen years ago. Without giving so many details at the moment, it transcends that they are adventures between Naruto and Naruto Shippuden.

YOU CAN SEE: One Piece surpasses Dragon Ball as the best anime: find out the reasons here

With this information, it is only expected that details can continue to be revealed about everything that the new episodes of ‘Naruto’, It is also expected that it can be distributed in all the countries that it was in at the time in order to celebrate its 20th anniversary as it should.

‘Naruto’, official video for its 20th anniversary

#Naruto #returns #anime #disappearing #renewed #20th #anniversary #episodes