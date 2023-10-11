













Boruto resumed serialization in August, it will be a monthly serialization of Shuēisha. The installment will now separate itself from the original story – it began as a sequel to naruto–. Two Blue Vortex will focus on the son of the seventh hokage.

Despite the great change of stages, fans’ nostalgia remains until the last moment and based on this, the new installments are reconfigured, always returning to the famous roots.

Because of this, Shuēisha released a video that contrasts the panels of the original manga created by Masashi Kishimoto. In them we can see the little ninjas in their most critical stages, the couple of best friends: Sasuke and Naruto are epic and the video celebrates their bond.

The video allows us to see their first steps together, but goes up to the stage in which both young people become the magnificent ninjas who fought in the ninja war. Some vignettes are even illuminated.

Source: Studio Pierrot

The video has binary sequences that allow us to contrast the Uchiha and Uzumaki in wide shots. The movements and techniques are amazing, particularly since the duality of the manga’s panels is contrastive.

Where can I watch Naruto?

Both deliveries naruto as Naruto Shippudenthe sequel, are available on Crunchyroll. More than 500 chapters are in the catalog with dubbing and subtitles. Also anime movies are available.

