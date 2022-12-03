Tsunade he is one of those characters that sooner or later every cosplayer has to try out for his own cosplayyou want for the passion of the fans of Naruto, you want because it is now part of the classics of the genre. We see this version, created by princezimos, which carries with it a great existential weight, appearing deep and detached in the right place.

As you can see, princezimos’ Tsunade was made in a very rigorous way, even though it has that extra touch that doesn’t mind and makes it stand out, in the make-up and hairdo.

Even the photo, despite its simplicity, is really well done, with all the lights in the right place that help to underline the imposing figure of the cosplayer.

Tsunade is one of the three legendary ninjas of the Leaf Village, specializing in the medical arts. Her story is told at length throughout the series, often with dramatic implications. Summarizing her life is not the purpose of this news, but it is clear that if you are a fan of Naruto you should know her very well.