Naruto is going to come back with new episodes: the famous anime series based on the manga by Masashi Kishimoto will return in September with four new unpublished episodes to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the series, and the publishing house has published a first presentation trailer for these.

Studio Pierrot, the team responsible for the original, is back in action to create four new episodes of Naruto, which retrace the classic story and, it seems, focus on theoriginal bow of the series, earlier than Shippuden.

As can be seen in the video shown above, the scenes that make up the trailer show the young original Team 7, with Naruto, Sakura and Sasuke engaged in the first challenges under the guidance of Kakashi. There do not seem to be any new elements, so it is not clear whether the four episodes are intended to tell elements unpublished of history.