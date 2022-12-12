Naruto aroused the expectations of all his fans, after publishing a mysterious count on his social networks, anticipating the launch of a global event that will include several cities, and that will go through the different stages of the franchise of Masashi Kishimoto.

The event will take place in Japan, Brazil, the United States and France, The same cities that accompanied the promotion of this mysterious countdown that shows us Team 7, Naruto and Jiraiya, Gai and Rock Lee, and Sasuke and Itachi in iconic locations in these countries.

Naruto just turned 20 years after his arrival in the animeso we cannot rule out that this is a surprise for all its fans, who, in addition to continuing with the Boruto serialization, have not stopped watching Naruto and its two original anime throughout all these years.

At the moment, neither Shueisha nor Pierrot have issued statements in this regard, making this entire list of cities even more mysterious, without ruling out that even more can be added to these posters. We cannot even leave out the possibility that Mexico is part of the 20-year celebration of Naruto.

Naruto’s 20 years

Naruto was published as a manga, during 1999. Howeverexploded in popularity in 2002, when Pierrot released the first season of his animeadapting the first arcs that Masashi Kishimoto imagined within his One Shot, which made Shueisha decide to publish it as a mangaka in one of the most successful series in the history of manga and, later, anime.

During these 20 years, the franchise has undergone great changes, going from the story of infant ninjas to the story of the hero Naruto in Shippuden, as well as his new generation of ninjas in Boruto, which, although it has not aroused the same interest as its predecessor. , it has managed to keep fans attentive and aware of the history of all these characters.

