Pain he’s probably one of the fan-favorite villains of Naruto, the Arch of Pain’s Invasion of Konoha delivered us epic battles, releasing eight tails of Naruto, the revelation of the wise way and, of course, the use of rinnegan for the first time.

How can we forget when we met the destructive capacity of Shinra tensei? We certainly understand why Pain remains one of the most popular despite the years, and this quality cosplay proves it.

Pain returned in his female version

We present you the work of Milky who can you find how @miruqi in Instagram and that usually makes tributes to various anime characters.

In this case it is her female cosplay of Pain, although she clarified that she rather feels that it is only an inspired look rather than a version of cosplay itself. In that case, we will let you judge it:

As you can see, inspired or not, the most important elements are there: the rinnegan, the renegade ninja gang, and the metallic marks on his face simulated with makeup.

As well as the same red-haired tone and her tunic that identifies her as part of Akatsuki.

Do you think he managed to transfer all the personality of Pain to this new representation? If you liked her work, don’t forget to visit her in her Instagram, also has other sessions dedicated to characters from Jujutsu Kaisen What Miwa Y Nobara, or Levi Y Hange of Shingeki no Kyojin.

