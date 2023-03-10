in what Boruto anime reaches the end of its first halfthe original series of Naruto You will get 4 new episodes and, as if that were not enough, also the rebroadcast of the best episodes starting in July.

That’s right, 4 new chapters of the original anime of Naruto which will be released from September in Japan and, for sure, in many other streaming services that have the license of everything that has to do with this series.

It is worth remembering that fans were excited because there was a special animation to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the anime based on the original work of Masashi Kishimotowhich summed up the whole story and the quality was more than proven.

Now we know that four new episodes are coming which may summarize the story, animate some kind of extra episode or surely it is a surprise on the part of the author.

Fans will have to be very patient, especially for some kind of special trailer to be revealed that reveals what kind of animation will be waiting for this animation.

Source: Studio Pierrot

On the other hand, as we previously reported, let’s not lose sight of the fact that the Boruto anime will come to its conclusion, at least the first half. This means that a second part is also in the planning stages that may not come out so soon and that they will wait for the manga to progress a little more.

It must be remembered that the original Naruto anime was broadcast from 2002 to 2017 and that it had a good number of movies, video games and more. What do you think of this project? Would you like to see it?

