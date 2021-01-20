The manga of Boruto it gets closer and closer to what could be a terrible outcome. After what happened in episode 53 of the manga, many of the anguish that fans have with the series resurfaced, and everything seems to indicate that chapter 54 confirms them.

The most recent pages of the manga created by Masashi Kishimoto leaked on social media, showing what could be a fateful outcome for some of the characters most loved by fans, Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha.

Given this, the followers of the series began to lament and the majority declared that this sequel ‘would not exist’ in case the events shown in the manga of Boruto.

Of course, the following contains spoilers, so we recommend that you continue reading only at your own risk.

Spoiler: Naruto fades after using Baryon mode

Everything seems to indicate that new power of Naruto will charge you a bill in episode 54 of the manga Boruto. After seeing how Momoshiki took control of the son of the Seventh Hokage, he must use everything in his power to stop the dangerous enemy.

However, the mode Baryon it’s a lot for Naruto, who does not resist much and falls to the ground after using it, while we see that Sasuke she watches him with an expression of anguish.

Own Uchiha He is not in the best state either, as he was severely punished by using the Amaterasu against Borushiki, so his physical condition is gradually worsening.

Of course, the reaction of the fans was immediate and social networks were flooded with negatives towards the series of Boruto, since they consider that it would be a mistake to end the lives of the previous protagonists.

We will have to wait for the official confirmation in episode 55, meanwhile the anguish of the fans will surely only grow.

