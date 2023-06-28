













Naruto: One-shot dedicated to Minato Namikaze will be released in July







The first 20 characters who were dotting the popularity chart, received a special illustration that featured Kurama, ranked number 21. It was revealed that he was added because Masashi Kishimoto has a special affection for him and actually hoped that the nine-tailed fox would win the contest so he could perform his one-shot. Although it did not happen, he decided to include it in the illustration.

In addition to this, the main prize was the short sleeve delivery. The fourth Hokage (who is also the father of the protagonist of the saga) Minato Namikaze, was the winner and now he will receive a special one-shot in which details of his most mysterious abilities will be revealed, and perhaps how he became a ninja legend.

Source: Shueisha – Announcement of the winner of the one-shot that will commemorate the twentieth anniversary of the popular ninja saga written and illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto.

Minato’s one-shot will be published in Weekly Shonen Jump! on July 18, it will arrive in the summer season of 2023.

The franchise installment will launch in the magazine’s 33rd issue, which will also celebrate its 55th anniversary. It should be noted that it will be a delivery that will make Masashi Kishimoto return to Weekly Shonen Jump! after seven years.

Minato Namikaze’s one-shot premieres on July 18, 2023.

We recommend: Naruto: His mysterious new animated project already has a release date

Naruto: Who is Himawari Uzumaki?

She is the daughter of Uzumaki Naruto and Hyuga Hinata.. So he belongs to both clans. He inherited the eyes of the Hyuga and the techniques from the ancestry of the seventh Hokage, the protagonist of the main saga.

His brother boruto stars in the new installment of the saga.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 14 times, 14 visits today)