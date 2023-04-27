













Naruto: No matter what happens, Sasuke will always trust Sarada

After the time jump in Boruto, the story in Konoha has become very aggressive, the characters in the village have their memories overwritten and now pThey think that the real son of Naruto is Kawaki.

Thanks to the fact that Sarada managed to awaken her mangekyou sharingan after the traumatic event of Boruto, the young Uchica managed to keep her memories. Now that everyone blames her friend for what happened with Naruto, she is the only one who can try to help him.

Therefore, Sarada asked Sasuke, her father, to help Boruto escape. This would involve him having Naruto’s entire village accuse him of being a traitor at some point. Although he himself does not trust Boruto, he will help him escape only because his daughter asked him to. Sarada trusts the young ninja, and Sasuke believes in her.

Source: Studio Pierrot

This way, the anime shows us a very emotional side of Sasuke Uchiha that, in the first seasons of Naruto, we would never have been able to imagine these events from such a devoted father.

We recommend you: Naruto: Sarada finally obtained the power she sought so much

When will the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga return?

The ninja manga will take a four-month hiatus for content planning. It will return on August 20, 2023 to the usual monthly magazine V-Jump.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.