Narutothe legendary ninja of Konoha, may be back soon with a brand new video game. In fact, just recently BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment registered the trademark in Europe Ultimate Ninja Storm CONNECTIONSa name that refers to the video game series Ultimate Ninja Storm dedicated precisely to the well-known manga series of the master Masashi Kishimoto.

Developed by CyberConnect2the saga Ultimate Ninja Storm stopped in 2016 with Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 (arrived in 2020 also on Nintendo Switch), then leaving room for another videogame product, that is NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER.

We look forward to an official announcement!

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu