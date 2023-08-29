













The special chapters of Naruto that would arrive for its twentieth anniversary are original deliveries, however they will suffer a delay so that they are a high-quality delivery, it was reported.

The episodes of Naruto they were scheduled for September 3, 2023 and would air for four consecutive weeks.

Instead of what was planned and without a new release date, there will be a selection of special episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which also got a new manga installment that premiered at the end of August. the saga of boruto It is described as an original that separates from the previous one, acquiring a unique essence.

The new delivery of boruto is similar in objectives to that of shippudenin which we have a protagonist who, after a path of maturation (which is not shown to us directly or in detail), presents himself as someone completely independent.

How many chapters does Naruto have?

Naruto is divided into two main sagas, one in which we see the approach of the story and a child protagonist that had 220 episodes.

A new titled shippuden in which we see problems from the world of the ninja and the resolution of conflicts but joined to the universe of which he is already a part, as a kind of adult. This installment has around 500 chapters.

In total, the saga has more than 700 episodes lasting approximately 24 minutes.

Naruto It has several movies and video games. He also developed a sequel that focuses on the son of the protagonist and this one itself has its own sequel that is currently published in Shonen Jump.

