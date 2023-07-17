













This can be enjoyed both in the mobile application and via the web. This is a one-shot, that is, a single and separate chapter comprising 57 pages, of which the initials are in colour. It is a new contribution from the creator of this series.

That is, from the mangaka Masashi Kishimoto. The official name of this extra story is Naruto Gaiden: Uzu no Naka no Tsumujikazebut in the Spanish version they put Naruto – Special Story: The Whirlpool in the Vortex.

In the description it can be read that the idea of ​​this one-shot is because Minato was the winner of the world popularity poll of the series, NARUTO99. Kishimoto promised to create a manga based on the most popular character.

Fountain: Studio Pierrot.

So the fans voted and the winner was Minato Namikaze. And what is this new story about him about? Without trying to advance anything, the idea is to address the creation of one of his techniques.

So the best thing is that they read it to find out for themselves. Minato was the Fourth Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village and one of the most powerful ninja that ever lived. But unfortunately both he and his wife were unable to see his son grow up.

The one-shot manga, Naruto: The Whorl Within the Spiral, is available on MANGA Plus in six different languages! Check it out!https://t.co/PqT4w5FqQi Available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Thai, and Indonesian. — NARUTO OFFICIAL (@NARUTO_info_en) July 16, 2023

The new manga of Naruto by Minato is available in multiple languages. In addition to Spanish, it can be read in English, Portuguese, French, Thai and Indonesian.

Fountain: Shueisha.

It is clear that Shueisha sees this release as something very important and it is the reason why it has been available from the beginning with such support.

Is it possible that it will have an anime adaptation? Studio Pierrot might well consider him for something like this in the future.

