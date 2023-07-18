













The one shot of Naruto focuses on the NaruTOP99 winner, however, Masashi Kishimoto commented that he actually expected Kurama the nine-tailed fox to be crowned the most popular character.

Nevertheless, Focusing on Minato involved talking about Kushina Uzumaki, who in turn is directly related to the kyubi. In this way, Masashi Kishimoto has had the opportunity to draw his beloved Kurama.

The one shot of Naruto, focused on Namikaze Minato explains the origin of the rasengan and the personal motivations of a young ninja who has not yet become the fourth Hokage and whose context is the bijuu war.

Naruto: The Whirlpool in the Vortex

You can read the one shot of Naruto here. It is currently available on MangaPlus legally and for free, the delivery consists of just 57 pages, with the first ones in color. There is already a Spanish translation.

In the number we can see Kurama, Kushina and Minato, as well as Jiraiya and something of his relationship with his student. We will definitely get a little nostalgic.

Kushina Uzumaki – A terrible destiny that can change thanks to love

The installment begins with Minato facing some bijuu, later he returns to the village and cancels his appointment with Kushina who is waiting for him to continue teaching him the special sealing techniques of the Uzumaki clan. Minato mentions that he has an urgency to develop another technique, he refers to the rasengan.

Kushina is imprisoned in a special barrier and she also has a couple of guards who “take care” of her and prevent her from leaving so that Kurama does not get out of control.

As he watches Minato leave, he begins to remember the words of the former container of the kyubi. She tells him that she knows he is very strong and will be able to control the nine-tailed fox, however, she gives him a couple of tips to make him happy.

Since having Kurama inside is something very dangerous and complicatedKushina is destined to have a difficult existence, yet she is advised to find love so she doesn’t face everything alone.

The support Kushina needs is Minato and realizing this she needs to close the distance between them. Because of this she runs away, when she gets to him she realizes that he developed the rasengan, which at that time has another name.

The rasengan is a technique that is born precisely from a dynamic of spirals, and this evokes for Kushina, an even more specific memory.

The previous holder of the kyubi explains to Kushina that Flat eddies are one thing and spirals are another, due to the spatial dimensions. He hopes that Kushina will realize this in time and allow herself to seek new perspectives on things to see a brighter and more promising world.

The ninja of the Uzumaki clan is very strong but she must also be happy, and it is possible, despite the great burden that must be borne.

Love is something absurd and therefore, perhaps, important. Despite the fact that Masashi Kishimoto has missed the feminine images of him over time, it is true that love is important to everyone and he communicates it in his one shot prequel to Narutoin which Minato recognizes Kushina’s strength, and remarks that he fell in love with her for that, and that he is not willing to lose her, nor give her up to a monster, referring to Kurama.

However, Kishimoto continues to sin with the objectification of women and, derived from it, in their possession, although the intention does not seem to be aimed at violence, but rather is overromanticized. We already know what the essence of Narutoso it’s not a complete reproach.

The origin of the Rasengan: A powerful technique to protect others

Before Kushina finds Minato, he is with Jiraiya. They both think about what the young ninja should do with his chakra to obtain the technique they are looking for. It’s all based on the direction of the eddy in your head (as revealed in the original installment of Naruto).

However, Minato has two whirlpools so he will need exceptional control of his chakra flow to balance and develop technique.

The rasengan draws its inspiration from the bijuu’s power techniques that expel enormous amounts of energy. But Minato’s motivation is the protection of Kushina, it is assumed that he wants to teach her the technique so that she herself is able to replicate it with Kurama’s great power.

Minato’s fears come from the fact that they are at war and very dangerous situations can arise at any moment.

Kushina’s awakening

Both discuss the technique and finally have a moment alone (outside the barrier). However, the eager kyubi breaks free and they begin to have a savage battle in which the fox attempts to corrupt Kushina with hate, while Minato reiterates the importance of the girl in his life, in addition to his wishes to stay by his side despite all the obstacles and dangers.

After this Kushina lights up and regains consciousness, for his part Minato helped with the seals that she had taught him, although despite this he ends up very badly injured.

Towards the end of the one shot of Naruto We will be able to see both of them in a new beginning, climbing the spiral and baptizing the technique that will be one of the most interesting legacies of the ninjas’ work.

Naruto he inherited the technique that was created by his mother and father.

Minato Namikaze’s one shot

An excellent fan service, with touches of nostalgia and some action, since seeing the kyubi being contained is always something interesting for Naruto fans.

Thanks to the one shot we now know the origins, influences and motivations for the creation of the rasengan of Naruto. The story also allows us to better delve into the romance of the parents of Narutoalthough Kishimoto continues to struggle with his feminine images and his perspectives on love.

