













Naruto: Minato Special Reveals the Terrible Fate Kushina Was Bound to







We cannot talk about Konoha’s yellow lightning without remembering its motivations and its links. Because of that, the one shot of Naruto it also allowed us to see Jiraiya and Kushina. This in turn let us know more about the jinchuriki’s suffering, her past, and the fate to which she was doomed.

Nevertheless, the new one shot of Naruto He also granted us Kushina’s salvation after her encounter with Minato. Since love, according to what the previous container of the kyubi said, would allow the girl to maintain her balance and carry the load.

However, the delivery allowed us to see that Kushina wasn’t allowed out of a barrier, but this one was very small. The girl could not get away from a house and was followed by the ninjas who had to watch her at all times. Because of this, Minato and Kushina didn’t have any time alone and could only talk about techniques and practice the seals.

Let’s remember that the uzumaki clanto which Kushina and Naruto, her son, belong. had a tragic fate during the war, however, his valuable techniques were very important, especially to jinchurikis.

Naruto: Where can I read Minato Namikaze’s one shot?

Currently, the installment consisting of 57 pages is available on MangaPlus. you can read it here.

