This one comes from the team of anime designers from Naruto at Studio Pierrot. Only that both appear in a less combative and much more romantic way. All thanks to the fact that this great art is inspired by spring.

In this design this couple can be seen riding in a boat that is moving slowly through the water. As he does so, the petals of the cherry or sakura blossoms fly around him, blown by the wind.

Minato has his hands on the oars of the boat, while Kushina takes one of hers into the water. But they are not the only ones in this bucolic scene. In the background there is another boat with very well-known characters.

Fountain: Studio Pierrot.

Those who appear are the Third Hokage, Hiruzen Sarutobi, and his students the Sannin. The latter are those who were once members of Team Hiruzen, which are Jiraiya, Orochimaru and Tsunade.

All of the aforementioned are ninjas and kunoichi from the world of Naruto They have given a lot to talk about. But regarding Minato Namikaze it is clear the reason why he is in the illustration and it is because of his most recent triumph.

That was in the NARUTO99 survey, which took place worldwide. Of all the characters created by Masashi Kishimoto, the one who ranked highest was Minato.

With around 4.6 million votes, the father of Naruto Uzumaki managed to place himself in first place with 792,257 votes.

In contrast, Kushina came in 25th place with 27,334 votes. This boy’s mom did well, too.

Fountain: Studio Pierrot.

one of the videos that accompanies this note is dedicated to this vote, which is even divided by region.

There you can check which characters created by Kishimoto are the most popular after this series ended.

Despite the passing of the years, there are still many fans of his work, and because of this, they also follow what happens with Boruto: Naruto Next Generationswhich is currently on hiatus in its manga and anime.

