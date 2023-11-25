













These come from a well-known entertainment medium. Specifically, from an interview with Tasha Huo. She is the screenwriter in charge of this film that seeks to adapt the story and characters created by the mangaka Masashi Kishimoto.

Huo is also responsible for the live-action adaptation of the comic Red Sonja, which is currently in production. Likewise, it has to do with the animated series of tomb Raider from Netflix.

In the talk he announced that the live-action film project of naruto still alive. When they asked her about her work, she showed that it is not as complicated as some might think, and that is what motivates her to continue with her work.

According to Tasha Huo ‘adapt iconic characters or IP [Propiedades Intelectuales] It makes writing it easier, because the passion for doing it is already there.’.

To the above, he added ‘I’m already so inspired by these characters that it’s so exciting to take part in their journey and try to tell that fun story in a way that appeals to me as a fan.’.

So Huo confesses that he is attracted to Red Sonja, tomb Raider and naruto when working with them.

Red Sonja began production in August 2023 in Bulgaria, and with respect to tomb Raider The premiere of his series will be in 2024.

With respect to naruto The script must be ready, so names of actors and actresses may begin to emerge for the many roles that are available.

Obviously, it didn’t take long for ideas and even memes to appear from the artists who could participate in this adaptation of the manga and anime.

With details from Variety. Apart from naruto We have more anime and film information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

