Kurama is the nine-tailed beast that accompanied naruto throughout his ninja journey. There came a time when the two managed to form a bond, despite all the pain they previously endured.

In this way, although the story was rocky at the beginning, in which Kurama had a lot of resistance to talk to narutotowards the outcome, The beast and the ninja became friends. Although, the ending was a little more bittersweet.

However, the beauty of the bond remains in splendor and Masashi Kishimoto honored him with a beautiful illustration in which a baby Kurama curls up in the arms of a young Naruto:

It should be noted that the illustration is part of a UNESCO project that partners with mangakas to optimize fundraising. Now, naruto It is part of this catalog in a very tender way.

Naruto: When is the new Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga chapter coming out?

At the moment Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is available on MangaPlus. The new chapter of the manga is expected on October 20, 2023. Its publication will be monthly.

The second part of the sequel naruto focuses on the son of the seventh Hokage and right now, after a three-year exile, he has returned to Konoha to try to extinguish the invading forces that forced him to leave, even though the entire village is still in a jutsu that changed the organization of the world. , the young ninja continues to protect his home.

