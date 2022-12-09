The franchise of Naruto has always had a bump hated by fans, and that is the little relationship that Sasuke Y Sakura they had throughout the work, and still with this, the creator put them as a couple in the epilogue of the story. However, opinions may change in a short time, specifically with the new manga that has been released.

In the chapter known as Sasuke’s Story: The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust show us more of the background of Team 7 of the ninjas of Konoha. Well while Naruto is at home with a mysterious illness, Sasuke he has been working hard to heal his partner; Sakura has also gotten into the mission and therefore they work as a team.

The manga follows Sasuke Y Sakura as they work together to gain information in a card game. The mission puts Sakura to solve a puzzle and Sasuke helps to get information to fill in the gaps. The couple eventually discovers a new clue about how the disease Naruto it relates to a map locked up in a foreign prison.

With this spin off we finally have a certainty of what in boruto It was explained, since neither the same daughter of both, SaradaHe believed that they were fond of each other because of how far apart they were. But since this manga is located a bit before Naruto become HokageNow it changes the way of thinking about how they fell in love.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: I’m not such a fan of the couple that Sasuke and Sakura form, but I must admit that the author is doing his best to redeem their relationship. These Naruto manga with individual stories are interesting.