Many know that boruto is the clear sequel to the famous manga Narutothe same in which the role of the eighth Hokage, and although things are in a quiet moment, there is a quite interesting spin off. This one focuses on alternative missions of some characters, this time it talks about Kakashi, gay and the daughter of assume.

A new story arose in chapter two of Naruto: The Steam Ninja Chronicles. The series has finally been turned into a manga. Same as it puts Kakashi center stage, and his new mission with gay Y Mirai could be more difficult than necessary, since they are going to travel to the Land of Steam, where the only Akatsuki with life.

For those who do not remember this subject, his name is Hidan, and was born in said village, and his devotion to Jashin made him almost immortal. Unhappy with the pacifist ways of his home country, he decided to go rogue and join the Akatsuki. Among his victims was assumea character who served as one of the great jounins and son of the third Hokage.

The loss of this ninja was made worse when fans were told that his lover Kurenai she was pregnant and that her daughter was never able to meet her father. Now, she’s on a mission with Kakashi on the ground where it fell assume. So it is being thought that in some way he will seek revenge for what the leaf village did to him at the time.

There is little left for the followers to know the outcome.

Editor’s note: It would be interesting to see Hidan return to settle scores with Konoha. However, it would have been better if Shikamaru had been chosen as her companion instead of Gai.