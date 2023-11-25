Nowadays, products related to the world of anime are becoming much more common, we have seen this recently with the launch of the live action releases of One Piece and also Knights of the Zodiac, which managed to catch their respective audience. For obvious reasons, there are more franchises that want to get their slice of the cake, and that is why there is talk that another great shonen will hit the big screen in theaters.

As mentioned in a note from the media known as Varietya film of the most famous ninja in anime is already being planned, naruto, which will let us see the character in his first steps to become the absolute leader of the leaf village. Production would supposedly be carried out by Lionsgate and the script would be in the hands of Tasha Huowho is known for Red Sonja and also the following animated series of tomb Raider for Netflix.

Here what was mentioned by Huo Regarding adaptation:

I’m so inspired by these characters that it’s exciting to take part in their journey and try to tell that story in a way that appeals to me as a fan.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time that an attempt has been made to bring the orange ninja to the big screen, since through other companies talks have been had with the owners of the rights and also the creator of the work. , Masashi Kisihimoto, but there is no factor that has ended up convincing. Perhaps with today’s technology an agreement has finally been reached, so this live action will now have everyone’s attention.

Via: Variety

Editor’s note: This type of news scares me a little, because with anime adaptations there can always be one of two results, something terribly wrong or decent but not not good. That is, I would like something that is really worthwhile but I don’t know if they can achieve it.