In the field of manga and anime, few works can boast the success and popularity of Naruto. Kishimoto’s manga and anime has accompanied an entire generation of readers and spectators and still continues its journey with the sequel Boruto. Let’s see a new Tsunade cosplaythe fifth Hokage of the Leaf Village, made by legendary_maddie.

Granddaughter of the first Hokage, Tsunade is known as one of the “Three Legendary Ninja” along with Orochimaru and Jiraya and during the events of the work becomes the Fifth Hokage of the Leaf Village. She specializes in hand-to-hand combat thanks to her uncommon strength, but above all in Ninja rescue techniques, so much so that she is considered the best doctor in Naruto’s world.

Legendary_maddie offers us a really successful cosplay of Tsunade, taken care of both from the point of view of costume and hairstyle and from that of the composition of the shot. As you can see in the post below, the model is in fact posing in front of a crack in the ground, simulating one of the Hokage’s deadly blows.

