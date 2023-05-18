













That came to light in an interview they did with Kobayashi. There this mangaka said that this is the reason that the team’s debut in the manga is different from how it happens in the anime.

The original idea that the creator of Naruto with Team Guy is that he traveled from another place to the Hidden Leaf Village to participate in the Chūnin Exams.

The initial concept is for Guy’s students to be from other places. But Kishimoto changed his mind when talking to his editor.

He wanted Kakashi Hatake to have a rival in Konoha. By putting Guy in town there would be more opportunity to develop his rivalry with Kakashi.

That is something that fans saw with more development in naruto shippuden. Despite that, Masashi Kishimoto had to make adjustments to Team Guy before he debuted.

This is how Neji ended up being part of a well-known clan in the Hidden Leaf Village.

In the cases of Tenten and Rock Lee, both could pass for foreign ninjas to this place, but in the end they also ended up as natives of Konoha. This is how things remained until today.

Might Guy was also going to be a ninja from another village but it was his rivalry with Kakashi-sensei that changed everything in Naruto.

In the end, the series managed to benefit from this, since both ninja have very different fighting styles from each other.

They also have different points of view so their rivalry is credible. Kishimoto knew how to take advantage of the above not only to create a rival like Guy but to develop his associated characters.

Although Neji Hyūga was left out of the series a few years later due to his death, both Might Guy and Tenten and Rock Lee remained present.

Lee is one of the characters that has the most fans, since he even had a derivative or spin-off of a comical nature.

Many liked the idea of ​​a ninja who, based on training and without having so many gifts, could get ahead, to the point of facing rivals that exceeded him in strength and power in this series.

