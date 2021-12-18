While no one expected any great announcement related to Naruto at Jump Festa 2022Yes, there are some things that are worth highlighting. In the course of this it was announced that there will be new manga that will adapt the stories of Sasuke retsuden Y Konoha Shinden.

Regarding the first, it focuses on Sasuke Uchiha Y Sakura haruno while the second in Kakashi hatake Y Might Guy. The latter was adapted as an anime.

Naruto’s first manga focuses on Kakashi, Guy, and Mai

Konoha Shinden tells the story of Kakashi Y Guy, as well as the daughter of Assume Y Kurenai, Mai. All of them are in search of a healing spring that allows Might Guy bounce back from your battle against Madara Uchiha.

But what they both discover ninja and this kunoichi of the Hidden Leaf Village it is a secret cult. It is an interesting and attractive story that will now also reach the world of manga. What about Sasuke retsuden?

Naruto returns to television via Warner Channel

In the case of this story, it takes place between the end of Naruto shippuden and the beginning of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. It is a new mission in which they participate Sasuke Y Sakura, providing unseen details of the relationship between the two.

At least at a more detailed level than what was handled in the original manga of Masashi Kishimoto and the anime of Studio pierrot. Unfortunately, this story does not have an animated adaptation, at least for the moment.

The second story shows Sasuke and Sakura’s relationship

But it cannot be ruled out that something like this would happen in the future as in the case of Konoha Shinden. It should be noted that the publication of Sasuke retsuden Y Konoha Shinden It is part of the celebration of the 20 years of the franchise, which were fulfilled last October.

It is necessary to emphasize that there is much that can be taken advantage of between the end of Shipudden and the start of Boruto. It is a void of many years where it is possible to tell several stories.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations show the young man Uzukami As the Seventh Hokage, married with a couple of children. What was it that happened in all that time before reaching that moment?

For some, this jump in time should have been a little more detailed. At least Sasuke retsuden sheds a bit of light on a certain part of the story. We will see if by chance the new announced manga arrive in Latin America in the near future.

