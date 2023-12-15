Although Boruto is maturing and taking his space, Naruto the myth always remains and, with it, the characters that characterized Masashi Kishimoto's previous series, as demonstrated by this Ino Yamanaka cosplay aside roga_na_nogewhich takes a rather classic version of the character from the series seen in Shippuden, as a charming and lethal ninja.

In addition to being characterized by a remarkable charm, Ino is one of the most promising kunoichi of the Leaf Village, predestined for the Yamanaka Clan. She is also one of the historical characters of Naruto, having been present since the beginning of the story, with a particular relationship Sakura's friend/rival since childhood.

The version proposed by the excellent roga_na_noge seems to take up the intermediate version of Ino, as she appears during the time span of Naruto Shippuden, i.e. before the adult version even if here she seems to have reached a certain level of maturation, but the costume and hairstyle seem precisely those preceding the phase of the current Boruto.