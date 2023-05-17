We are near the mythical Naruto with the Ino Yamanaka cosplayaside this time roga_na_nogewhich takes a rather classic version of the character from the series seen in Shippuden, as a charming and deadly ninja.

Ino is one of the most promising kunoichi in the Leaf Village, as one would expect from a member of the Yamanaka Clan. She is also one of Naruto’s historical characters, being present more or less from the beginning of the story, even as Sakura’s friend/rival since childhood and a fundamental part of the trio composed together with Shikamaru and Choji.

The version of roga_na_noge seems to resume the young version of Ino, during the Naruto Shippuden time frame, before the totally adult version that we have seen later and above all in the current Boruto, even if there are elements that seem to arise in an intermediate phase.

The costume perfectly reproduces the typical purple dress always very much elegant with which he presents himself for most of the series, in addition to the very long blonde hair with the typical hairstyle seen in the Naruto Shippuden series and the eyes of a deep blue.

