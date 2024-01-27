Let's go back to the area again Naruto with the Ino Yamanaka cosplaythis time aside kallisi__vampwhich demonstrates a truly remarkable interpretation of the character, as fascinating and lethal as the original and represented in the adult version.
One of the most promising kunoichi of the Leaf Village and member of the Yamanaka Clan, Ino is one of the historical characters of Naruto, great Sakura's friend/rival since childhood and a fundamental part of the trio composed together with Shikamaru and Choji.
Ino, like the other Naruto characters, also undergoes constant evolution over the course of the series, which is reflected in an ever-increasing ability in combat and medical arts, as well as in an appearance that changes with increasing age. In this case we see his version adult seen in the final stages of Naruto and in Boruto.
The Ino in kallisi__vamp version
kallisi__vamp manages to perfectly reproduce Ino and her great charm in this set of photos. The costume perfectly reproduces the always very typical purple dress elegant with which he presents himself for a good part of the series, in addition to the very long blonde hair with the typical hairstyle seen in the Naruto Shippuden series and the eyes of a deep blue.
If you are looking for other cosplays from the Naruto series and the character in question, we refer you to the Ino Yamanaka cosplay from roga_na_noge, to the one from caughtredheaded, to the Sakura cosplay from kallisi__vamp and to the Hinata one from acky.foxy.
#Naruto #Ino #Yamanaka #cosplay #kallisi__vamp #shows #adult #version #kunoichi
Leave a Reply