Let's go back to the area again Naruto with the Ino Yamanaka cosplaythis time aside kallisi__vampwhich demonstrates a truly remarkable interpretation of the character, as fascinating and lethal as the original and represented in the adult version.

One of the most promising kunoichi of the Leaf Village and member of the Yamanaka Clan, Ino is one of the historical characters of Naruto, great Sakura's friend/rival since childhood and a fundamental part of the trio composed together with Shikamaru and Choji.

Ino, like the other Naruto characters, also undergoes constant evolution over the course of the series, which is reflected in an ever-increasing ability in combat and medical arts, as well as in an appearance that changes with increasing age. In this case we see his version adult seen in the final stages of Naruto and in Boruto.