We gladly return to the parts of Naruto with the Ino Yamanaka cosplayaside this time Alien Oriharawhich takes the classic version of the character from the Shippuden series, as charming and deadly as the original one.

One of the most promising kunoichi of the Leaf Village and member of the Yamanaka Clan, Ino is one of the historical characters of Naruto, great Sakura’s friend/rival since childhood and a fundamental part of the trio composed together with Shikamaru and Choji.

The version proposed by AlienOrihara arises during the youth of Ino, in particular during the time frame of Naruto Shippuden, before the adult version that we saw later and above all in the current Boruto.

Like the other characters, Ino also faces a constant evolution throughout the series, which is reflected in changes to her appearance but also in an ever-increasing ability in combat and in the medical arts. In this case we see it in the da version lass.

The costume perfectly reproduces the typical purple dress always very much elegant with which he presents himself for most of the series, in addition to the very long blonde hair with the typical hairstyle seen in the Naruto Shippuden series and the eyes of a deep blue.

If you are looking for other cosplays, we refer you to some of the most recent ones published on these pages, such as the cosplay of Camie from Shirogane-sama taken from My Hero Academia, the cosplay of Tsunade from capeOfwonders taken from Naruto, that of Lucy and Rebecca from Xenon_ne and Loli_Samurai from Cyberpunk Edgerunner, Chichi’s cosplay from Nadyasonika from Dragon Ball, Misty’s cosplay from chocolatcos0 from Pokémon, C18 from seracoss from Dragon Ball and Jessie’s cosplay from shproton from Pokémon.