This news regarding Boruto: Naruto Next Generations it’s running like wildfire right now. All because part of the content of the Chapter 55 of the manga, which is published in the magazine V Jump of Shueisha.

The fact is that its pages deal with the death of a character, who, although he started out as a villain in NarutoOver time, he won the affection of fans. But talking about this topic falls into the realm of …

–O SPOILERS NOTICE o–

In the latest chapter of the manga, Kurama Y Naruto Uzumaki decide to resort to mode Baryon to get ahead. However, this is a very dangerous technique, which could result in the death of both of you.

And what many feared would happen happened. While it did not cause the deaths of the two, it seems that the famous Nine Tails, or Kyūbi as it is called in Japan, it has passed away. This is how a great character says goodbye forever.

Naruto is world trend after the death of [SPOILER] in Boruto

Obviously, his death has sparked a flood of comments on social media. Especially in Twitter, where fans can’t believe that Masashi Kishimoto has eliminated such a weighty character in the series.

Here it should be noted that not long ago Kishimoto, who is the creator of the once-young adventures Uzumaki, took the reins of the manga of Boruto. That after the retirement of Kodachi Ukyo, the writer who was in charge before.

Kurama perishes in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Yes OK Kurama started out as an enemy at the beginning of NarutoOver time his attitude towards this boy was changing. This beast lay within him, and it helped him in various ways.

Over the years he became a valuable ally, and supported the current one as much as he could. Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village. It is for the same reason that many now believe that it was a mistake that Masashi Kishimoto will take care of Boruto. Was it really necessary?

Here it should be noted that there have always been complaints about the outcome of Naruto. Although also in the way that Ukyo carried the plot of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

At the end of the day, fans are never satisfied with the work done on the series. It will be a question of seeing if these reactions are maintained, or in fact it is something momentary. Do not forget what happened to Jiraiya in his time, and that in the end ended up being accepted.

