The information comes thanks to a special Naruto poster that was shown in Japan. That is where the release date of this new animated project is reported. However everything remains very secret. It is not even known yet if it will be broadcast on television or by other means.

Some fans believe that the four episodes will somehow return to the ninja’s youth. After all, it was confirmed that they will focus entirely on him and not on his son, Boruto, who has already taken the reins of the franchise.. We will have to wait and see what they have prepared for us.

Source: Studio Pierrot.

Since September is only a few months away and this poster appeared, I’m sure the news won’t be long in coming. So perhaps the best thing for Naruto fans will be to keep an eye on their social networks and those of Studio Pierrot. What would you like to see in these four episodes?

