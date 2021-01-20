Naruto managed to become Hokage thanks to the support of his friends, but who always cared for him and was even willing to give his life to protect him, was Hinata.

This ninja of the family Hyuga became his wife and the mother of his children, and as we saw in Boruto, he completely changed his look when he got older.

To pay tribute to this ninja from Naruto, a cosplayer decided to pay homage to him and transform into his adult version with a great cosplay.

Hinata was undoubtedly one of the characters that changed the most in Naruto, as she went from being a shy girl to becoming a strong woman ..

Few times we saw her shine on the battlefield; however, this was not an impediment to becoming a fan favorite.

The cosplayer Suaki.rin decided to pay tribute to the wife of Naruto creating an identical outfit, which received a unique touch with a deep look that unfolds its byakugan.

Impossible to ignore those eyes.

This outfit attempts to replicate one of those worn by Hinata at anime, and as you can see, he did a great job emulating it.

What stands out about this cosplay of Suaki.rin is the deep look that appears in the photograph, since it imitated the famous byakugan of the family Hyuga.

Of course, this ninja is not the only character to whom she has dedicated some outfits, since in her official Instagram account It shows photographs interpreting girls from different works.

We’ll see if Naruto’s wife has another moment to shine in Boruto, which will soon take up the story of the manga in the anime.

