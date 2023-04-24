Let’s go back to the good old atmospheres of Naruto with the Hinata cosplay from acky. foxywhich takes up one of the most popular characters ever by cosplayers but in a particularly faithful way to the spirit of the original.

As we have seen in several cases, the popularity of Hinata derives not only from the strong relationship with the protagonist Naruto but also from the particular evolution that characterizes the character throughout the series and narrative arcs, both in terms of personality and in terms of appearance and fighting skills.

The descendant of the Hyuga clan is a strong fighter, capable of using a particularly important power, but she is also a multifaceted girl, who also grows evidently throughout history and always makes herself very Interesting.

For once, among other things, the cosplay in question does not seem to exaggerate too much on particularly irrepressible aspects that are not part of the character that much, returning amore faithful image to the original from the manga/anime, also represented in what appears to be a moment of the 64 locks technique, typical of the Hyuga clan and particularly powerful.

