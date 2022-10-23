Until recently, readers of the manga Naruto they only had Boruto: Naruto Next Generations to learn more about the world created by Masashi Kishimoto. But now it is not like that and all thanks to Sasuke Retsuden.

This is an adaptation of the original light novel of the same name but now in manga form. The plot of the original work is born from the pen of the writer Jun Esaka and the illustrations that it has are by Kishimoto himself.

As its name suggests, this story is centered on Sasuke Uchiha, one of the most popular characters in Naruto. It is published by Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and part of the Shueisha publishing series.

The events narrated in the novel as well as the manga take place several years after the end of the anime. naruto shippuden but it is before the adventures of Boruto.

Font: Studio Pierrot.

In these times Naruto Uzumaki is already the Seventh Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village, while Sasuke works outside this place keeping up appearances.

He protects Konoha from any threat by trying to draw as little attention as possible. For the fans, especially in the West, Sasuke Retsuden is a compelling new story that fills in some ‘holes’ in the plot between Naruto Y Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Where to read Sasuke Retsuden?

If you want to read the manga adaptation of Sasuke Retsuden then the best place to do it is Manga Plus. On this site, which is official and endorsed by Shueisha, you will find the series under a longer title.

This is the one from Naruto: Sasuke’s Story—The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust: The Manga. The drawing is from Shingo Kimura. The only problem is that at the moment it is only available to read in English.

Those who do not have command of this language will have to wait for it to be available in Latin Spanish. This manga has 55 pages of which the first two are in color. So if you are fans of Naruto it’s worth taking a look.

Especially because it is an opportunity to learn more about what Masashi Kishimoto created, and incidentally, how Jun Esaka took advantage of it to create this new story.

Especially because it is an opportunity to learn more about what Masashi Kishimoto created, and incidentally, how Jun Esaka took advantage of it to create this new story.