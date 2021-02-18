Naruto is a title that remains current, despite its more than 20 years since it was released on the pages of the Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997.

We do not know if it is due to the affection that the fans have for the characters, or the momentum it continues to have in its sequel Boruto: Naruto Next GenerationsWhat we do know is that the story of this ninja still has the ability to go viral on the internet, and that was just what happened again these days.

The story that we will tell you today comes from the corners of Reddit, where a user reminded us of a fairly recurring joke among the community.

Especially because so much Naruto What Sasuke They may be incredibly strong, but Sakura definitely has something they can never get:

10 Things Sakura Can Do That Naruto and Sasuke Can’t: Despite the huge amount of criticism Sakura has received throughout the series, she can still talk to her parents.

Team 7’s dark past also includes Kakashi and Sai.

Yes, we know, it sounds like a very heavy joke and full of black humor, but we will not deny that it is true, and that of all Team 7 (including Kakashi Y Sai), Sakura He is the only character who had a relatively normal childhood, without family plots, beasts living within her, or murder in front of her eyes.

That said, this did not prevent all of them from being able to start a family at present, and although Naruto it cost almost 700 chapters, Sasuke regards him as her brother.

Fans of Naruto consider this a small victory, as well as the existence of Sarada to continue the legacy of Uchiha clan, and the legacy Uzumaki who lives now in Boruto Y Himawari.

Finally, we totally agree with one of the viral comments

Who wakes up in the morning and chooses so much violence out of nowhere?

Without a doubt, this reference brought more than one smile (of bewilderment?) To a large part of the community. What’s your opinion about it? Let us know in the comments.



